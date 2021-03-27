Salem @ Hidden Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem made its second trip to Bogle Stadium in two weeks looking to stay unbeaten against Hidden Valley.

Spartans first drive, quarterback DaRon Wilson threw to the flat but Hidden Valley’s Jacob Pardon jumped the route and intercepted the pass but got tripped up thinking about a pick 6. The Titan drive would stall.

Next possession for Salem, 4th and 2, running back Zavione Wood pounded it up the middle delivering a strong run for the conversion.

A few plays later, Wilson called the play action and connected with Jake Massey underneath.

He had the speed to hit the edge and get inside the pilon for the first touchdown of the game, 7-0 Salem.

Titans with offensive woes, a bad snap, and it’s no other than Zavion Wood there for the Spartan recovery.

Third and goal for Salem, Wilson looked pass but thinking run. He tucked it as the defense closed in and was able to scoot to the goaline and dive in for another Salem score.

Still in the first, Salem was running away with it, Wilson on another play action and had time to load up and fire from midfield to Shawn Collins who jumped the defender for the touchdown.

Salem all over Hidden Valley, 42-0.

