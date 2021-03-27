Staunton River @ William Flemming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -William Fleming, at 2-2, tried to get back above .500 against Staunton River.

The Colonels struck first, Shareef Anderson dived in from 2 yards out giving Fleming the 7-nothing lead.

Then early in the second quarter, QB Dashawn Lewis kept the ball himself and he crossed the line for six more to make it a two score game, 14-nothing Colonels.

The Fleming ‘d’ was flying around all night. Anderson teamed up with Nashon Bonds for one sack.

And they found the zone again just before the half. Again it was Lewis on the keeper around the left edge for the score. Fleming led it 21-nothing and went on to win it 42-0.

