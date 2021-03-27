Advertisement

Staunton River @ William Flemming

William Fleming, at 2-2, tried to get back above .500 against Staunton River.
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -William Fleming, at 2-2, tried to get back above .500 against Staunton River.

The Colonels struck first, Shareef Anderson dived in from 2 yards out giving Fleming the 7-nothing lead.

Then early in the second quarter, QB Dashawn Lewis kept the ball himself and he crossed the line for six more to make it a two score game, 14-nothing Colonels.

The Fleming ‘d’ was flying around all night. Anderson teamed up with Nashon Bonds for one sack.

And they found the zone again just before the half. Again it was Lewis on the keeper around the left edge for the score. Fleming led it 21-nothing and went on to win it 42-0.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los...
Osbourne off ‘The Talk’ after inquiry into racism discussion
Photo courtesy The Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested out of Bedford for creating unsolicited media of a minor, adult
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Two adults displaced after Roanoke Co. fire Friday night
Temperatures will once again soar into the 70s with a late day shower.
Weekend weather goes from sunny to stormy
Shrimp Po' Boy
Hometown Eats: PB’s Po’ Boys in Roanoke

Latest News

3.26.21 FFE Giles Vs. Glenvar
Giles @ Glenvar
3.26.21 FFE Patrick Henry Vs. Pulaski County
Patrick Henry @ Pulaski
3.26.21 Salem Vs. HV FFE
Salem @ Hidden Valley
3.26.21 Cave Spring Vs. Christiansburg FFE
Cave Spring @ Christiansburg