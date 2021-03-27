Advertisement

Summer plans underway for Montgomery County Parks and Recreation

By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The final pieces are being put into place for camp and swimming this summer.

The county parks and recreation department has opened registration for kids looking to go to camp this year.

Last year, many activities were put on hold and the Frog Pond was closed while county leaders were learning how to navigate the pandemic.

This year, camp groups will be smaller and officials are still waiting on final guidance from the governor to finalize plans.

“This year we have looked at what was done last year I think that we’ve learned from all of that,” Aquatic and Community Program Supervisor Allison Zuchowski said. “We have protocol in place, and we are ready to go.”

Registration is on the county’s website. Officials are looking to hire 25 people including lifeguards, camp counselors and gate attendants.

