Two adults displaced after Roanoke Co. fire Friday night

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Roanoke County residents were displaced and are staying with neighbors after a fire in the 8500 block of Summer View Drive in the Hollins area.

According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, crews responded at approximately 7:45 p.m. to a report of a residential structure fire and found fire and smoke showing from the front corner of the building.

Both adult residents were unharmed.

The fire was knocked down in approximately 10 minutes after the first crews arrived.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working on a damage estimate.

