Virginia COVID positivity rate ticks up to 5.7

COVID File Image
COVID File Image(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 613,974 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, March 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,912 from the 612,062 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 1,799 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,357,008 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 3,282,767. New numbers for Saturday have not yet been reported.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,422,732 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 5.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 5.6% reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 10,178 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,154 reported Friday.

998 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,003 Thursday. 51,012 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. New numbers for Saturday have not yet been reported.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

