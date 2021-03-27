You can head over to the Salem Civic Center Annex for drive-thru Easter Bunny photos this weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Easter Bunny hopped over to the Salem Civic Center for a fun visit with families on Saturday. Everyone was all dressed up for their holiday snapshot.

Organizers set-up the event the same way with Santa Claus this winter. They allowed families to drive-up and then take a social distance picture with the Easter Bunny himself.

“It’s a sense of normalcy in a year that has not been normal. The kids need to have their Easter Bunny like the kids needed to have their Santa pictures, so we wanted to provide a drive-thru safe, Covid-friendly environment for them to do that in,” Corrie Prater, who runs marketing at the Salem Civic Center, said.

There’s still a chance to see the Easter bunny with your family. The drive-thru will happen again on Sunday, March 28th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It costs $10 per carload.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.