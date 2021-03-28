Advertisement

Crews rescue male victim stranded in Peak Creek

One male patient was treated for hypothermic conditions Saturday after being rescued from Peak Creek.
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One male patient was treated for hypothermic conditions Saturday after being rescued from Peak Creek.

According to the Pulaski County Special Operations Team, crews responded Saturday morning to the area of Jefferson Avenue for a report of a male in the water.

Members of the Pulaski Fire Department were able to quickly make contact with the patient on an island and package him before being treated for hypothermic conditions. Special Operations personnel then brought the patient to safety by using an inflatable boat.

The patient was then transported and cared for by Pulaski County Public Safety.

