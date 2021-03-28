DETOUR: Part of S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg is closed after crash
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews worked through the night repairing the road and utility poles on S. Franklin St.
The crash happened late Saturday night between 2nd St. and Ellett Dr.
According to the Town of Christiansburg’s Facebook post, that part of S. Franklin is expected to be closed until noon Sunday.
Residents in the area may experience power loss while repairs are made.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.