DETOUR: Part of S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg is closed after crash

A crash happened late Saturday night on S. Franklin St. between 2nd St. and Ellett Dr. That part of the road is expected to be closed until noon Sunday.(Catherine Price Linkous)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews worked through the night repairing the road and utility poles on S. Franklin St.

The crash happened late Saturday night between 2nd St. and Ellett Dr.

According to the Town of Christiansburg’s Facebook post, that part of S. Franklin is expected to be closed until noon Sunday.

Posted by Town of Christiansburg, VA on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Residents in the area may experience power loss while repairs are made.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

