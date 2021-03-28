Advertisement

Hawaii-based travel agent is charged with 47 felonies for allegedly ripping off clients

The Hawaii-based travel agent is accused of booking fake flights and itineraries for clients and refusing to pay them back.
By Lauren Meyers
Mar. 28, 2021
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former travel agent based in Hawaii was charged with 47 felonies for allegedly booking people on bogus trips to the islands.

Wendy Wong, who worked as a virtual travel agent for her company, the House of Aloha Hawaii, is accused of booking fake flights and itineraries for clients and refusing to pay them back.

Most of her clients were from California.

In one case, a client and 80 of his friends and family spent a total of more than $100,000 on a trip.

The client said that their trip — which included flights, hotel accommodations and other visitor events — were all canceled at the last minute.

According to Hawaii business registration records, Wong did not have a travel agent’s license.

Wong pleaded not guilty in Santa Clara, Calif. this week.

