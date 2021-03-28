Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting

police lights
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found in the 500 block of Madison Avenue NW Sunday shortly after 11:30 a.m. with what appeared to be serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

Roanoke Police responded for a report of a person who was shot. No suspects were located.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text message 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to deliver properly). Roanoke PD say both methods can remain anonymous.

