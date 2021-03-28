Advertisement

Name of officer who hit suspect on horseback released

The horse did not sustain any injuries.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say Officer Michael Johnson, assigned to Patrol Operations, was the officer who hit a suspect fleeing police on horseback on March 21.

Officer Johnson remains on restricted duty, per LPD policy.

The suspect fell off of the horse and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He is a six-year veteran of the Lynchburg PD.

