Name of officer who hit suspect on horseback released

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say Officer Michael Johnson, assigned to Patrol Operations, was the officer who hit a suspect fleeing police on horseback on March 21.

Officer Johnson remains on restricted duty, per LPD policy.

The suspect fell off of the horse and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He is a six-year veteran of the Lynchburg PD.

