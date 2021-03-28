Advertisement

One ticket sold in Florida wins a $238 million Powerball jackpot

Someone won the Powerball jackpot, selecting all six numbers to win the $238 million jackpot.
Florida Lottery
Florida Lottery(WCTV)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) -For the first time in two months, someone won the Powerball jackpot, selecting all six numbers to secure the $238 jackpot.

The ticket was bought in Lutz, Florida, which is just north of Tampa.

The winning numbers were 06-14-38-39-65-06 with a 3x Power Play.

Before Saturday night, the jackpot was last won on January 30, according to CNN affiliate WFLA.

Powerball is a lottery game where a player chooses five numbers from a set of 69 white balls and one number from 26 red Powerballs. For an additional cost, players can add Power Play to their ticket, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes.

A person has a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning regardless of the cash prize amount, according to Powerball’s website.

Winners can also choose whether they’d like to collect their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment.

Powerball is offered in 45 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.The record for largest jackpot in US history was just above $1.5 billion. In January 2016, this Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners. Second to that, a South Carolinian anonymously claimed their $1.537 billion prize in October 2018, making them the largest single-winner in the US.

The next drawing is March 31, 2021, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million and a cash value of $13.6 million.

