Radford HS to return to in-person learning Monday

(Janay Reece)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Students will be returning in person to Radford High School and John Dalton Intermediate School on Monday.

This comes after a COVID outbreak among Radford football players paused in-person learning. In the latest round of tests, though, all but one player tested negative for the virus and contact tracing has been completed, according to school officials.

Last week, Radford City Public Schools announced it would suspend in-person instruction until April 2 and all extra-curricular activities until April 4.

Following the latest test results, RCPS announced all extra-curricular activities, except for football, will resume on Monday. Football practice can resume on Wednesday, March 31.

Students can choose to continue learning virtually, but they will have to commit to that through the end of the school year, according to RCPS.

