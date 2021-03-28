Advertisement

Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday

The Goodyear tire provided for the Cup cars doesn’t seem suited for the dirt surface and NASCAR is worried.
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the...
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed due to inclement weather, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | Associated Press)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR will try to run its first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 on Monday after heavy rain swamped Bristol Motor Speedway. The converted track already was facing challenges before torrential overnight rain flooded the grounds surrounding the speedway.

The Goodyear tire provided for the Cup cars doesn’t seem suited for the dirt surface and NASCAR is worried about multiple tire failures when the event finally goes green.

The muddy track currently is too thick to avoid caking driver windshields, but the dirt has taken on enough water that thick dust may not be a problem Monday.

According to ESPN, “The first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 was rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday; trucks were set to run at noon.”

Most Read

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
Gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible after the front passes.
Rain exits this evening with strong winds to follow
FILE - Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los...
Osbourne off ‘The Talk’ after inquiry into racism discussion
Grandparents charged with child neglect in Martinsville
(AP)
11-year-old boy flown to hospital after being hit by driver in Buena Vista

Latest News

3.26.21 FFE Elamin Shareef Player Of The Week
3.26.21 FFE - Elamin Shareef, Player Of The Week
3.26.21 FFE Giles Vs. Glenvar
Giles @ Glenvar
3.26.21 FFE Patrick Henry Vs. Pulaski County
Patrick Henry @ Pulaski
Staunton River @ William Flemming 03.26.2021 FFE
Staunton River @ William Flemming