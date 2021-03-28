The Jewish holiday, Passover, was celebrated in the outdoors this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jews celebrated Passover, a significant Jewish holiday that honors the Israelites freedom from slavery from Ancient Egypt, in the outdoors this weekend.

Roanoke’s Temple Emanuel held a community Passover Seder Saturday night in their parking lot. The Rabbi read through the story of exodus on stage, while people followed along from their cars and ate the ritual Passover foods, like Matzo. The temple usually holds a big Seder indoors, but this year held it outside due to the pandemic.

“I think that this year maybe more than any other year, the sense of community is so important and the opportunity to be together after a year of feeling apart, really was emphasized this year,” Rabbi Kathy Cohen, with Temple Emanual, said.

Passover and the of eating unleavened bread started Saturday night and continues for seven days for some Reform Jewish communities and eight days for others.

