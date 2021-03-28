Virginia eclipses 3.5M vaccine doses distributed

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 615,366 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, March 28, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,392 from the 613,974 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 1,912 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,505,656 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from Saturday’s 3,403,097.

6,442,384 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 5.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 10,198 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,178 reported Saturday.

1,010 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 994 Saturday. 51,101 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

