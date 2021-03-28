VSP issue Senior Alert for missing man out of Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - Joseph Max Losee, 78 of Chesterfield, was reported missing Sunday after being last seen at 9:00 a.m. walking away from Ridgedale Parkway.

The man suffers from a cognitive impairment, adding danger to his disappearance as determined by the investigating agency.

Losee is 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 153 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair, and is possibly wearing light-colored pants, a green plaid flannel shirt, tan-colored hat and winter boots.

The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Chesterfield Police Department Sunday.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.