A strong front brings changes this week

Rain and storms are possible on Wednesday.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLINES

  • Clear and cold overnight with light winds
  • Sunny and Warmer on Tuesday
  • Rain returns Wednesday with cold air to follow

TONIGHT

Clear and cold conditions continue tonight with light winds. Lows will likely be in the 30s across the region.

TUESDAY

After a cold start, temperatures look to warm with breezy winds out of the South. Temperatures look to climb into the 60s with a few 70s possible to the east. Winds could be breezy in the afternoon with winds from the South around 10-15 mph.

Our next system will move in early Wednesday bringing widespread showers and possibly a few afternoon rumbles of thunder. We could even see a few isolated strong to severe storms. The main threat from any storms that do develop would be strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and localized flash flooding.

A strong front will bring rain and a chance of storms on Wednesday.
A strong front will bring rain and a chance of storms on Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

Expect unseasonably cool air to follow Thursday and Friday bringing lows back into the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s/50s.

