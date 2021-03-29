A strong front brings changes this week
Rain and storms are possible on Wednesday.
HEADLINES
- Clear and cold overnight with light winds
- Sunny and Warmer on Tuesday
- Rain returns Wednesday with cold air to follow
TONIGHT
Clear and cold conditions continue tonight with light winds. Lows will likely be in the 30s across the region.
TUESDAY
After a cold start, temperatures look to warm with breezy winds out of the South. Temperatures look to climb into the 60s with a few 70s possible to the east. Winds could be breezy in the afternoon with winds from the South around 10-15 mph.
Our next system will move in early Wednesday bringing widespread showers and possibly a few afternoon rumbles of thunder. We could even see a few isolated strong to severe storms. The main threat from any storms that do develop would be strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and localized flash flooding.
Expect unseasonably cool air to follow Thursday and Friday bringing lows back into the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s/50s.
