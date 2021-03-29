A strong front brings changes this week

HEADLINES

Clear and cold overnight with light winds

Sunny and Warmer on Tuesday

Rain returns Wednesday with cold air to follow

TONIGHT

Clear and cold conditions continue tonight with light winds. Lows will likely be in the 30s across the region.

Clear and cold tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY

After a cold start, temperatures look to warm with breezy winds out of the South. Temperatures look to climb into the 60s with a few 70s possible to the east. Winds could be breezy in the afternoon with winds from the South around 10-15 mph.

Sunny and mild on Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Our next system will move in early Wednesday bringing widespread showers and possibly a few afternoon rumbles of thunder. We could even see a few isolated strong to severe storms. The main threat from any storms that do develop would be strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and localized flash flooding.

We're under a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday. (WDBJ)

A strong front will bring rain and a chance of storms on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect unseasonably cool air to follow Thursday and Friday bringing lows back into the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s/50s.

Cold temperatures return later this week. (WDBJ)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.