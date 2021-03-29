Alcohol suspected factor in Pittsylvania Co. crash that killed one

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the head-on crash that happened just after 3 p.m. on Route 40, near Route 888.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when it crossed the center line and hit a Nissan-Rogue head-on. The driver of the Chevrolet, 62-year-old Ronald Lee David, of Penhook, was wearing his seatbelt but was injured and taken to the Gretna Medical Center, where he later died.

The Nissan’s driver, 45-year-old Amy Orrell Slate, of Naruna, was also taken to Gretna Medical Center for her injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt as well.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. No charges are pending.

