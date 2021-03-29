Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted New Mexico baby

Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.
Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted New Mexico baby who is believed to be in danger.

The Grants Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 1-year-old Mia Nolasco, who was last seen on Sunday at 11:14 a.m. in Grants, New Mexico.

Police said Mia was abducted by her mother, 30-year-old Michelle Nolasco, who does not have custody of her.

Mia is described as approximately 29 inches tall and 19 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pajamas with polka dots.

Michelle Nolasco is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and carrying a pink backpack purse.

Authorities said Mia is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding the Amber Alert is asked to call the Grants Police Department at 505-287-4404 or dial 911.

