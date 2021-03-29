Beautiful sunny weather returns to the region

HEADLINES

Strong, gusty winds this morning

Sunny weather Monday & Tuesday

Rain returns Wednesday with cold air to follow

GUSTY WINDS EARLY

The wind advisory has been canceled, but we still could see wind gusts in the 20-30mph range. The wind will diminish later today. We had some wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range in the past 24 hours.

Here's a look at some of the top wind gusts for our region in the past 24 hours. (WDBJ)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Sunshine and quiet weather returns to the forecast Monday and Tuesday thanks to high pressure overhead. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s Monday and the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday.

Mainly sunny today with a gusty wind. (WDBJ)

Our next system will move in early Wednesday bringing widespread showers and possibly a few afternoon rumbles of thunder. Severe weather doesn’t appear likely with this set-up, but some gusty winds could again follow the front into Thursday. Expect unseasonably cool air Thursday and Friday bringing lows back into the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s/50s.

Cold temperatures return later this week. (WDBJ)

