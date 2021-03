ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A big rig fire and brush fire have led to the closure of southbound US 29 in Altavista in Campbell County.

The closure is near the ramp at Clarion Road and the Walmart store.

There is no word regarding how long the closure will last.

Truck and brush fire along US 29 in Altavista (WDBJ7)

