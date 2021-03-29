Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District recommends registering for vaccinations ASAP

Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.
Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Vaccinations are continuing in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

They gave over 6,000 vaccinations last week. That means they are approaching the 50,000-vaccination mark.

The district is still in Phase 1b, but they say that even if you are in a later phase, you should register now.

”If you are in Phase 2 or Phase c, or if you’re in Phase 1a and Phase 1b and you haven’t preregistered yet and you haven’t gotten the vaccine, we recommend that everybody preregister on the vaccination.va.gov website,” the health district’s Laura Lee Wight said, “because that way when we do get to your eligibility group, you’re going to get your vaccine that much faster.”

They also remind people who have requested to be contacted by phone that the number that appears may not show up as the VDH on caller ID.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting
Gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible after the front passes.
Strong winds tonight; sunny skies to begin this week
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the...
Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday
A crash happened late Saturday night on S. Franklin St. between 2nd St. and Ellett Dr. That...
DETOUR: Part of S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg is closed after crash
(AP)
Name of officer who hit suspect on horseback released

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canadian panel recommends AstraZeneca vaccine pause for people younger than 55
Official data shows no register of deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the...
London records zero daily deaths from COVID; England embarks on major easing of lockdown