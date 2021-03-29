Central Shenandoah Health District recommends registering for vaccinations ASAP

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Vaccinations are continuing in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

They gave over 6,000 vaccinations last week. That means they are approaching the 50,000-vaccination mark.

The district is still in Phase 1b, but they say that even if you are in a later phase, you should register now.

”If you are in Phase 2 or Phase c, or if you’re in Phase 1a and Phase 1b and you haven’t preregistered yet and you haven’t gotten the vaccine, we recommend that everybody preregister on the vaccination.va.gov website,” the health district’s Laura Lee Wight said, “because that way when we do get to your eligibility group, you’re going to get your vaccine that much faster.”

They also remind people who have requested to be contacted by phone that the number that appears may not show up as the VDH on caller ID.

