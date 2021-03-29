Advertisement

Community Foundation grants $10,000 to Angels of Assisi’s Guardian Angel program

The Community Foundation granted money to Angels of Assisi to help animals like these.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 29, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi has recently received $10,000. The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia granted this money for the nonprofit’s Guardian Angel Program.

This program allows Angels of Assisi to give animals temporary housing and medical care if their owners are facing homelessness, hospitalization, hospice care, mental health treatment, or domestic violence. While the owner is receiving help from partnered human service organizations, the nonprofit’s focus is to put the owner at ease, knowing that their pet is receiving care.

“This money is incredible, it’s allowed us to help even more animals in the community, it’s allowed us to spread the message so everybody who needs temporary housing for their animals is able to find our program, and it’s enabled us to form several community partnerships,” Dayna Reynolds, Director of Communications for Angels of Assisi, said.

These new-formed partnerships include Total Action for Progress - Domestic Violence and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

If you or someone you know would benefit from this Guardian Angel program, you can email Angels of Assisi at adoptions@angelsofassisi.org.

