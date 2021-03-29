Lynchburg public hearing on proposed real property tax increase to happen Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Lynchburg can voice their opinions on a proposed real property tax increase Tuesday.

A public hearing on that will happen Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The total taxable real estate values are proposed to increase 7.5% from $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion.

The city’s current tax rate is $1.11 per $100 of assessed value.

If city council sticks with that rate, city revenues would go up annually by almost $5 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.