Advertisement

Lynchburg’s mass vaccination center to be used more often in coming weeks

Lynchburg Regional Vaccination Center
Lynchburg Regional Vaccination Center(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just last month, Lynchburg’s mass vaccination center opened its doors for the first time.

Since then, vaccines have continued to get in arms, most recently at a rate of twice per week.

But now, site leaders are making even deeper progress.

“Next week, we will start three days a week. Again, as we’re getting more vaccines in we’re able to forecast and get the clinic and center open more often,” said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg fire chief.

Wormser says with that new increase comes a new demand.

Although more volunteers have come out on weekends, other days will need help as well.

“We’re seeing certainly more volunteers on the weekends than we are during the week, so we typically still need more volunteers during the weekdays, but we’re gonna need more volunteers as we move forward just because the center will be open more often,” said Wormser.

More often with more vaccines. Currently the site is doing about 4,000 vaccinations per week, but that number could go up soon.

“That’s a huge step from the time when we were talking about only having 300 doses if we were lucky. When you look at how far we’ve come in just a few weeks, that’s very impressive and that number will continue to grow I’m sure,” said Wormser.

The Central Virginia Health District moved into Phase 1c last week.

Site leaders say the only impact there is including more eligible people for vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the...
Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday
Gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible after the front passes.
Strong winds tonight; sunny skies to begin this week
A crash happened late Saturday night on S. Franklin St. between 2nd St. and Ellett Dr. That...
DETOUR: Part of S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg is closed after crash

Latest News

Total taxable real estate values are proposed to increase from $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion.
Lynchburg public hearing on proposed real property tax increase to happen Tuesday
WDBJ7 checked in with RPD for their latest crime statistics.
Roanoke Police Department releases new crime data
Courtesy the Office of the Governor
Tuition-free community college signed into law for low- and middle-income students
The Community Foundation granted money to Angels of Assisi to help animals like these.
Community Foundation grants $10,000 to Angels of Assisi’s Guardian Angel program