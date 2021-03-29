Lynchburg’s mass vaccination center to be used more often in coming weeks

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just last month, Lynchburg’s mass vaccination center opened its doors for the first time.

Since then, vaccines have continued to get in arms, most recently at a rate of twice per week.

But now, site leaders are making even deeper progress.

“Next week, we will start three days a week. Again, as we’re getting more vaccines in we’re able to forecast and get the clinic and center open more often,” said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg fire chief.

Wormser says with that new increase comes a new demand.

Although more volunteers have come out on weekends, other days will need help as well.

“We’re seeing certainly more volunteers on the weekends than we are during the week, so we typically still need more volunteers during the weekdays, but we’re gonna need more volunteers as we move forward just because the center will be open more often,” said Wormser.

More often with more vaccines. Currently the site is doing about 4,000 vaccinations per week, but that number could go up soon.

“That’s a huge step from the time when we were talking about only having 300 doses if we were lucky. When you look at how far we’ve come in just a few weeks, that’s very impressive and that number will continue to grow I’m sure,” said Wormser.

The Central Virginia Health District moved into Phase 1c last week.

Site leaders say the only impact there is including more eligible people for vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.