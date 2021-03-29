Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke early Monday morning

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500.
(AP)
(AP)(WIBW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound in the early hours of Monday morning in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW.

Officers were initially responding to a report of shots fired when they were advised while en route there was a person down in the immediate area.

Nobody else was found at the scene. Detectives found this to be an isolated incident.

No charges have been filed or arrests made.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” for proper delivery). Both forms may remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the...
Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday
Gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible after the front passes.
Strong winds tonight; sunny skies to begin this week
A crash happened late Saturday night on S. Franklin St. between 2nd St. and Ellett Dr. That...
DETOUR: Part of S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg is closed after crash

Latest News

Lynchburg Regional Vaccination Center
Lynchburg’s mass vaccination center to be used more often in coming weeks
WDBJ7 checked in with RPD for their latest crime statistics.
Roanoke Police Department releases new crime data
Courtesy the Office of the Governor
Tuition-free community college signed into law for low- and middle-income students
The Community Foundation granted money to Angels of Assisi to help animals like these.
Community Foundation grants $10,000 to Angels of Assisi’s Guardian Angel program