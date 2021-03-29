Man taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke early Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound in the early hours of Monday morning in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW.

Officers were initially responding to a report of shots fired when they were advised while en route there was a person down in the immediate area.

Nobody else was found at the scene. Detectives found this to be an isolated incident.

No charges have been filed or arrests made.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” for proper delivery). Both forms may remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

