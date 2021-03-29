One person taken to the hospital after hitting tree, overturning in Rural Retreat crash Sunday

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was extricated and taken to the hospital Sunday after the vehicle they were driving hit a tree and flipped on the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue in Rural Retreat.

Crews responded shortly after 12 noon to a report of an accident and found the person trapped as firefighters then began stabilizing the vehicle with Res-q-jacks and cribbing. Rural Retreat EMS personnel assessed the driver’s injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

