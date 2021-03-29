Advertisement

One person taken to the hospital after hitting tree, overturning in Rural Retreat crash Sunday

The crash was on the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue
Photo courtesy the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department
Photo courtesy the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department(Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was extricated and taken to the hospital Sunday after the vehicle they were driving hit a tree and flipped on the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue in Rural Retreat.

Crews responded shortly after 12 noon to a report of an accident and found the person trapped as firefighters then began stabilizing the vehicle with Res-q-jacks and cribbing. Rural Retreat EMS personnel assessed the driver’s injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
Gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible after the front passes.
Strong winds tonight; sunny skies to begin this week
FILE - Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los...
Osbourne off ‘The Talk’ after inquiry into racism discussion
Grandparents charged with child neglect in Martinsville
(AP)
11-year-old boy flown to hospital after being hit by driver in Buena Vista

Latest News

Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.
A crash happened late Saturday night on S. Franklin St. between 2nd St. and Ellett Dr. That...
DETOUR: Part of S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg is closed after crash
(AP)
11-year-old boy flown to hospital after being hit by driver in Buena Vista
File image
Cooking oil cleanup: I-81 back open in Rockbridge Co. following big rig crash