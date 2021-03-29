Advertisement

Organizations honor Vietnam veterans’ service and sacrifice

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. And despite COVID -19, veterans organizations in our area are honoring their service and sacrifice.

The Association of the United States Army and the Vietnam Veterans of America placed a wreath at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial. The pandemic prevented a large gathering this year, but the local chapters of the organizations posted a virtual ceremony to social media.

Keith Young is Secretary of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 81.

“I am pleased to honor and celebrate you Vietnam veterans and say Welcome Home,” Young said during a recorded presentation. “You are not forgotten either. You served our country. You are patriots.”

The Roanoke Valley War Memorial includes the names of 78 servicemen from our area who died during the Vietnam War.

To view the full video, visit the Facebook page of the Association of the United States Army Allegheny Blue Ridge Chapter.

AUSA Blue Ridge Facebook Page

