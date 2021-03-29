Rehab project to begin on Parkway’s Roanoke River Bridge

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with the National Park Service have announced a rehabilitation project in the works for the Roanoke River Bridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The bridge, at milepost 114.7, is expected to be closed beginning in mid- to late-April through spring 2022.

As a result of the project, the NPS says it will extend a current detour put in place in May 2020 following a major road failure on the Parkway. Once the bridge is closed, the detour will be in place from VA Route 24 at Washington Avenue to Adney Gap at US 221. Visitors can access Explore Park from the south using US 220 at milepost 121.4. While the project is ongoing, the Parkway will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The NPS and Federal Highway Administration labeled the bridge project a priority in 2015, as part of the ongoing, multi-year road maintenance planning process for the BRP. The NPS says the project will include concrete repairs to bridge piers, reconstruction and drainage repairs to approach areas, removal of existing asphalt surface and waterproofing membrane, installation of new waterproofing membrane and asphalt surface, and repainting of the steel super structure of the bridge.

Plans to repair the major road failure at milepost 128 are also underway, with work expected to start in the spring of 2022.

“We recognize these Roanoke area closures create short term impacts, however we are pleased to know that in the coming years, this section of the Parkway will be restored in ways that will allow for many more years of high quality visitor experiences,” said Alexa Viets, acting superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway. “We appreciate the local community’s support and leadership in providing helpful online information to navigate the detour in ways that encourage visitors to enjoy beautiful off-Parkway views and unique things to do in the communities along the detour route.”

The NPS says needed repairs for the Parkway are estimated at more than $400 million. A large portion of funding for the Parkway’s road maintenance comes from the Highway Trust Fund, derived from a federal fuel tax. The BRP identifies projects yearly and competes for funding to repair and maintain park roads.

You can find updates to the road’s status on the park website and on the Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook and Twitter accounts.

