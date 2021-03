ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke FIRE-EMS crews are extinguishing a house fire in the southeast part of the city.

Flames were reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 8th Street.

There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.