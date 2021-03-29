Advertisement

Roanoke Police Department releases new crime data

WDBJ7 checked in with RPD for their latest crime statistics.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke police are now investigating their latest shooting. Police were called Monday morning to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW for the report of shots fired. They found a man in that area with a serious gun shot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.

WDBJ7 wanted to see how crime so far in 2021 compared to last year. The data we got on Monday accounted for only January 1st through March 28, so this data does not include Monday morning’s shooting.

A shooting that left one man injured on Sunday in the 500 block of Madison Avenue Northwest Roanoke is just one of a total of 10 incidents where a victim was shot from January 1st until March 28th of this year.

WDBJ7 pulled these statistics from the new crime data the Roanoke Police Department released on Monday. These stats show that in the first three months of 2020, there were seven incidents where a victim was shot. Of those incidents, there was one homicide in early 2020. There were two homicides so far this year, showing crime in the area has increased from last year.

The numbers also show there were five aggravated assaults last year from January to now, and eight this year. There was one reported domestic aggravated assault early last year and none so far this year.

Sunday’s shooting happened shortly after 11:30 in the morning. No suspects in that incident have been located. Anyone with information on the latest shootings should call Roanoke police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

