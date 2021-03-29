Roanoke Valley Regional Commission looking for executive director in wake of retirement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wayne Strickland, executive director of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, has announced he’s retiring, leaving an opening for that position.

The commission is a regional planning agency in the western part of Virginia. Its programs and projects focus on transportation, community/economic development and environmental planning.

The commission is seeking what it calls “an innovative, energetic, and experienced professional” to serve as the next executive director.

The commission is headquartered in Roanoke and serves the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke, plus the cities of Covington, Roanoke, and Salem and the towns of Clifton Forge, Rocky Mount, and Vinton. The chosen candidate must have “outstanding leadership, management, analytical, and communication skills.”

Strickland will retire in June 42 years. He joined the Regional Commission, then the Fifth District Planning District Commission, in 1979 as a Regional Planner. In 1981, he was promoted to the Chief of Land Use and Environmental Planning and in 1987 became Executive Director, of the Regional Commission where he has served until his retirement this year.

“I am very grateful to have been a part of the Regional Commission for most of our 50 years of service to the region. I hope that my leadership has helped shape the region into a better place for our citizens and businesses, said Strickland.

“On behalf of the Regional Commission, I would like to thank Wayne for his service to the commission and his continued devotion to making the region a better place for everyone to live, work, and play,” said the Commission Chair, Mayor Bradley Grose. “Wayne has always conducted himself in a gentlemanly manner as he has provided steady leadership for the Regional Commission. Wayne’s leadership, intelligence, and effectiveness are highly respected in our region and throughout the state. I have appreciated the opportunity to work with someone of his caliber and integrity.”

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors member, and Vice Chair of the Commission, Phil North noted many key regional initiatives had their start at the Commission during Wayne’s tenure. “The Greenway Commission, the Western Virginia Water Authority and the Broadband Authority have been supported by the Regional Commission in numerous ways since their inception,” North said. “Wayne and his staff have always been responsive to the needs of the Commission’s member governments throughout the region.”

“While the decision to retire was a hard one, I am confident in the work the staff has done and will continue to do under new leadership,” said Strickland. “I have enjoyed my time working with all our local governments and look forward to hearing about the continued good work of the Commission in our region.”

Click here for a job description and information on how to apply.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.