Advertisement

Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.

The crash was near MM 126 along I-81.
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services(Montgomery County Emergency Services)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday with critical injuries after they were ejected from a truck that crashed into a guardrail along I-81N near MM 126 in Montgomery County.

Crews responded shortly before 4 p.m. for initial reports of a motorcycle colliding with a truck.

One person was in the road and the other was down a steep embankment.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, crews were able to rescue the patient down the embankment using a stokes basket and ropes system.

The Virginia State Police, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Christiansburg Rescue all aided with the efforts.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
Gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible after the front passes.
Strong winds tonight; sunny skies to begin this week
FILE - Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los...
Osbourne off ‘The Talk’ after inquiry into racism discussion
Grandparents charged with child neglect in Martinsville
(AP)
11-year-old boy flown to hospital after being hit by driver in Buena Vista

Latest News

Photo courtesy the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department
One person taken to the hospital after hitting tree, overturning in Rural Retreat crash Sunday
A crash happened late Saturday night on S. Franklin St. between 2nd St. and Ellett Dr. That...
DETOUR: Part of S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg is closed after crash
(AP)
11-year-old boy flown to hospital after being hit by driver in Buena Vista
File image
Cooking oil cleanup: I-81 back open in Rockbridge Co. following big rig crash