Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday with critical injuries after they were ejected from a truck that crashed into a guardrail along I-81N near MM 126 in Montgomery County.

Crews responded shortly before 4 p.m. for initial reports of a motorcycle colliding with a truck.

One person was in the road and the other was down a steep embankment.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, crews were able to rescue the patient down the embankment using a stokes basket and ropes system.

The Virginia State Police, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Christiansburg Rescue all aided with the efforts.

