Advertisement

A cold front triggers showers and much colder weather

Rain and storms are possible on Wednesday.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLINES

  • Clear and cold this morning with light winds
  • Sunny and Warmer this afternoon
  • Rain returns Wednesday with cold air to follow

TUESDAY

After a cold start, temperatures look to warm with breezy winds out of the South. Temperatures look to climb into the 60s with a few 70s possible to the east. A few more clouds will filter into the region late in the day ahead of our next cold front.

Mostly sunny and warmer.
Mostly sunny and warmer.(WDBJ)

Our next system will move in early Wednesday bringing widespread showers and possibly a few isolated afternoon storms. We could even see an isolated strong to severe storm. The main threat from any storms that do develop would be strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and localized flash flooding.

We could see an isolated strong storm Wednesday.
We could see an isolated strong storm Wednesday.
A strong front will bring rain and a chance of storms on Wednesday.
A strong front will bring rain and a chance of storms on Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

Expect unseasonably cool air to follow Thursday and Friday bringing lows back into the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s/50s.

Cold temperatures return later this week.
Cold temperatures return later this week.(WDBJ)

Your Easter weekend is looking nice and sunny as our high temperatures return to the 60s and 70s.

We warm back up this weekend as highs get back into the 70s.
We warm back up this weekend as highs get back into the 70s.(WDBJ)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.

Most Read

Crash on I-81 at MM 137 March 29, 2021
One dead, another injured after crash blocked I-81 in Roanoke County
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.
Courtesy the Office of the Governor
Tuition-free community college signed into law for low- and middle-income students
Photo courtesy the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department
One person taken to hospital after hitting tree, overturning in Rural Retreat
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

We could see an isolated strong storm Wednesday.
Tuesday March 30, Morning FastCast
Sunny and warmer on Tuesday.
A strong front brings changes this week
Monday Evening Forecast
Strong storms are possible Wednesday followed by much colder weather.
Monday, March 29, Midday FastCast