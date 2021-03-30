A cold front triggers showers and much colder weather
Rain and storms are possible on Wednesday.
HEADLINES
- Clear and cold this morning with light winds
- Sunny and Warmer this afternoon
- Rain returns Wednesday with cold air to follow
TUESDAY
After a cold start, temperatures look to warm with breezy winds out of the South. Temperatures look to climb into the 60s with a few 70s possible to the east. A few more clouds will filter into the region late in the day ahead of our next cold front.
Our next system will move in early Wednesday bringing widespread showers and possibly a few isolated afternoon storms. We could even see an isolated strong to severe storm. The main threat from any storms that do develop would be strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and localized flash flooding.
Expect unseasonably cool air to follow Thursday and Friday bringing lows back into the 20s/30s and highs in the 40s/50s.
Your Easter weekend is looking nice and sunny as our high temperatures return to the 60s and 70s.
