Bedford mail theft investigation leads to four arrests

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people as part of the investigation into thefts from mailboxes in the Huddleston and Bodycamp areas.

Rebecca Bailey is accused of forgery and uttering, larceny of credit cards and obtaining money by false pretense. Angela Tuck and Eugene “Tommy” Little face charges for forgery and uttering, and Marvin Layne was arrested for grand larceny.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office, which is thanking the public for tips leading to the arrests.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

