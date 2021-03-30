Advertisement

Crews respond to early-morning fire in Roanoke

Crews responded to a fire in the 2900 block of Hollins Road NE Tuesday.
Crews responded to a fire in the 2900 block of Hollins Road NE Tuesday.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured in an early-morning fire in Roanoke Tuesday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 2900 block of Hollins Road NE just after 6:30 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story house that is believed to be vacant.

Fire officials said a defensive attack was performed on the outside by multiple units as the house was deemed unsafe for an interior attack. The fire was under control as of 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There may be traffic delays in the area.

