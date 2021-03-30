Advertisement

Explore Park to hold ‘Adventure Saturday’ on April 3

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun-filled day of expanded activities and events awaits you and your family on April 3 at Explore Park!

Alex North joined the 7@four crew Tuesday to talk about their “Adventure Saturday.”

Click here for more information on the day’s events.

