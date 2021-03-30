Advertisement

Fire in Tightsqueeze that produced chemical cloud is contained; warning still underway

Intersection of Cherrystone Road and Tightsqueeze Road is closed because of a fire in...
Intersection of Cherrystone Road and Tightsqueeze Road is closed because of a fire in Pittsylvania County(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at Tightsqueeze Industrial Park caused a chemical smoke cloud in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety says everyone within a mile of Tightsqueeze Industrial Park should shelter indoors, though the fire has been contained.

Students from Chatham High School are being moved, and students who were taken to school by parents will be bused to Chatham Middle School to be picked up there.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety urged the public to avoid breathing in the smoke.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

