Fire in Tightsqueeze that produced chemical cloud is contained; warning still underway

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at Tightsqueeze Industrial Park caused a chemical smoke cloud in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety says everyone within a mile of Tightsqueeze Industrial Park should shelter indoors, though the fire has been contained.

Students from Chatham High School are being moved, and students who were taken to school by parents will be bused to Chatham Middle School to be picked up there.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety urged the public to avoid breathing in the smoke.

There is a fire at Tightsqueeze Industrial Park (Chatham, VA) that is causing a chemical smoke cloud in the area. Please avoid breathing in the smoke and seek shelter immediately if you live nearby Tightsqueeze Industrial Rd! — Pittsylvania County Public Safety (@pittsylvania911) March 30, 2021

