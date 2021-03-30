Greenbrier resort prepares for a sweet Easter

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Say you have around 700 pounds of chocolate and about two months of free time, and the talent to make the Greenbrier’s annual Easter display big enough to fill your average living room, and every bit of it edible.

But if you actually want to eat some chocolate, they’d rather you go down the hall to the candy shop, where they have been preparing for a while.

“Easter’s our busiest time of the whole year,” said candymaker Cheryl Gum, as she worked in the kitchen in back. “Second place is Christmas, and then we have different groups come in that they order candy for us.”

She’s been at it for a while.

“Next month will be 38 years,” Gum said, making and decorating eggs and bunnies for eager customers.

“Oh, the eggs are more intense,” she admitted. “You know, on a bunny you put the eyes and a nose, and on some of them you put the foil candies on their backs, on the bunnies, whereas you don’t really decorate a whole lot on a bunny, you do on an egg.”

It’s all delicate flowering, after filling it with even more goodies.

“And inside,” Gum said, “you have chocolate and a few Jelly Belly jelly beans.” They buy them in bulk.

“It’s an enjoyment,” she said. “It is, because every egg is different. There’s no two alike.”

Meaning customers will drive miles to get some.

“A lot of times we have people coming down just for the day,” according to Gum. “They’ll make a day trip out of DC, and they’ll come down just for Easter.”

The furthest this year came from St. Louis, just for some eggs.

“We sell a lot, but we love this time of year. This is our favorite time of the year,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.