Advertisement

Louvre puts art collection online with virtual tours

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) – This might make the Mona Lisa smile.

Her home, the Louvre, is going virtual.

The world-famous museum is taking its collection online for all to see.

It means no passport is required to check out masterpieces like the Venus de Milo.

There’s no doubt the global coronavirus pandemic played a role in the move for the Parisian museum.

Less than 3 million people wandered the spacious halls in 2020, down from nearly 10 million in 2019.

The virtual tours put more than 480,000 pieces of art on display on the museum’s website.

Louvre officials say the website is now more user-friendly and immersive.

You can even follow an interactive map of the exhibits, which is a close second to being there in person.

Viewing the art is free -- but images can’t be downloaded or shared.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-81 at MM 137 March 29, 2021
One dead, two injured in crash on I-81 in Roanoke County
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.
Courtesy the Office of the Governor
Tuition-free community college signed into law for low- and middle-income students
Photo courtesy the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department
One person taken to hospital after hitting tree, overturning in Rural Retreat
Jason Lee Hill was taken into custody after his release from Twin County Hospital March 30.
Galax bomb threat suspect taken into custody following release from hospital

Latest News

Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
LIVE: Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer
Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson said what was captured on the video was what Chauvin was taught in...
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’
Galax Mine Rescue
Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more...
Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
German cities suspend AstraZeneca vaccine use for people under 60