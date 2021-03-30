Advertisement

Lynchburg vaccination center opens phone bank for scheduling appointments

Lynchburg Regional Vaccination Center
Lynchburg Regional Vaccination Center(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Regional Vaccination Center announced Tuesday the opening of a telephone bank to assist residents in making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who live in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and the City of Lynchburg can call to schedule an appointment.

“We have worked diligently to be able to finally offer residents this option,” said Melissa Foster, director of Lynchburg’s Emergency Services Department. “We know the existing systems have been frustrating. It has taken a lot of local collaboration and planning to make this possible. This means that we can reach many more people and get them scheduled for vaccines.”

Residents can call 434-455-5889 and provide operators with their contact information, including name, email address and phone number. The phone bank will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

Callers will get an email allowing them to complete the necessary information to make a vaccine appointment.

At this time, no walk-ins are allowed.

The center, located in the Candlers Station Shopping Center, says there is an ongoing need for volunteers, both medical and non-medical. You can click here for more information on volunteering.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-81 at MM 137 March 29, 2021
One dead, two injured in crash on I-81 in Roanoke County
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.
Courtesy the Office of the Governor
Tuition-free community college signed into law for low- and middle-income students
Photo courtesy the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department
One person taken to hospital after hitting tree, overturning in Rural Retreat
Jason Lee Hill was taken into custody after his release from Twin County Hospital March 30.
Galax bomb threat suspect taken into custody following release from hospital

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
VDH Vaccine Tracker 3.30.21
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate remains at 5.8% Tuesday
One author of the report says the most likely path the virus took was from a bat that infected...
WHO report on COVID-19 origin finds animal path most likely
The New River Health District launched a new automated system Monday to help manage vaccine...
New River Health District launches automated system for vaccine appointments