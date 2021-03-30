Lynchburg vaccination center opens phone bank for scheduling appointments

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Regional Vaccination Center announced Tuesday the opening of a telephone bank to assist residents in making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who live in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and the City of Lynchburg can call to schedule an appointment.

“We have worked diligently to be able to finally offer residents this option,” said Melissa Foster, director of Lynchburg’s Emergency Services Department. “We know the existing systems have been frustrating. It has taken a lot of local collaboration and planning to make this possible. This means that we can reach many more people and get them scheduled for vaccines.”

Residents can call 434-455-5889 and provide operators with their contact information, including name, email address and phone number. The phone bank will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

Callers will get an email allowing them to complete the necessary information to make a vaccine appointment.

At this time, no walk-ins are allowed.

The center, located in the Candlers Station Shopping Center, says there is an ongoing need for volunteers, both medical and non-medical. You can click here for more information on volunteering.

