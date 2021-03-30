Advertisement

Man accused of speeding toward Bristol Police in car shot and killed by officer

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting from early Tuesday.

State Police say shortly before 4:30 a.m. March 30, Bristol Police got a 911 call from an occupant at a motel in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue about shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle, and they ordered him out. He refused, according to police, and the man shifted the vehicle in drive and sped toward one of the officers, who shot and killed the driver.

No officers were injured.

The driver’s name has not been released.

State Police from the Wytheville field office are conducting the investigation at the request of Bristol Police Chief John Austin.

