Missing West Virginia man found dead in Boones Mill

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - A man reported missing from West Virginia has been found dead in Boones Mill, in Franklin County.

William O’Dell, 58, was found Monday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call the afternoon of March 29 from a landlord reporting his tenant was dead in his home. Deputies went to the home in the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road and found O’Dell’s body.

Detectives say the circumstances surrounding the death are considered suspicious, but there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

