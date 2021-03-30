Advertisement

Mobile vaccine clinic delivers doses to Lynchburg residents

The mobile vaccine clinic delivers doses to folks in the Court Street Baptist Church parking...
The mobile vaccine clinic delivers doses to folks in the Court Street Baptist Church parking lot Tuesday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “Welcome Court Street Baptist.”

Signs like that are popping up around Lynchburg and parking lots are filling up for a new reason - a reason that has to do with a fire department bus.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring vaccine to neighborhoods and to churches like this one. We think that’s sort of the next steps in making sure that we get everybody vaccinated who wants a vaccine,” said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg fire chief.

A new mobile clinic is now roaming the streets of Lynchburg, bringing coronavirus vaccines to those who can’t easily make it to the area’s mass vaccination site.

One of those folks is Jane Butler.

“This is easy. I could come on down to the church and there would be no problem,” said Butler.

Butler says the church is five minutes from home and makes it much easier for her to get a dose.

She says other churches should consider having the mobile clinic to help their members.

“Maybe this sets an example for other churches to have something like this to help their members and their community,” said Butler.

Right now the bus is going to spots by word of mouth, but leaders want to expand those opportunities in the future after the announcement of a new vaccine call center Tuesday.

“We won’t have to do it by word of mouth any longer. We’ll be able to have folks call in and tell us that they need us to come to their organization or their facility and we’re just happy to do so as time allows,” said Wormser.

The amount of doses being administered varies by location.

