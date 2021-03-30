New River Health District launches automated system for vaccine appointments

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District launched a new automated system Monday to help manage vaccine appointments in the region.

The move will help to free up volunteers because a lot of their time gets taken up when they find out some people up next for the vaccine have already gotten it. This will help volunteers be available for other tasks especially now as we have officially entered group 1C.

“The new system is going to be especially important as our vaccine supply increases,” New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said.

When it’s your turn, the new system will contact you based on the information you provided when you registered on the state website. You’ll get an email from the NRV Public Health Task Force, a text message from 98911 and a phone call from 540-838-8222.

“If someone doesn’t reply in time and misses out on that appointment opportunity, that person will receive another message about the next available appointment so no one’s going to be dropped, until they make the choice,” Bissell said.

The system will reach out to you all three ways, but you only have to respond to one of them. Those options are to confirm, defer, decline because you already got vaccinated or decline because you are no longer interested.

“We don’t want someone discounting them, that the system is going to make it easier for us to reach our residents and people won’t have to worry about missing that phone call,” Bissell said.

If you accidentally decline an appointment and need help getting your name back on the list, Bissell asks that you call the task force’s hotline 540-838-8222 to remedy the situation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.