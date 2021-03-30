Northside takes down William Byrd 28-13 in resumption of Saturday’s rainout

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Northside scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat William Byrd 28-13 on Monday.

Sidney Webb threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to improve Northside to 1-2 on the season.

The Vikings and Terriers initially kicked off on Saturday afternoon, but the game was suspended after a scoreless first quarter due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.