Northside takes down William Byrd 28-13 in resumption of Saturday’s rainout
Sidney Webb threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the Vikings win.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Northside scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat William Byrd 28-13 on Monday.
Sidney Webb threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to improve Northside to 1-2 on the season.
The Vikings and Terriers initially kicked off on Saturday afternoon, but the game was suspended after a scoreless first quarter due to inclement weather.
