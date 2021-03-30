Advertisement

Northside takes down William Byrd 28-13 in resumption of Saturday’s rainout

Sidney Webb threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the Vikings win.
Northside's Nathaniel Funk (left) and Sidney Webb (center) celebrate a Vikings touchdown...
Northside's Nathaniel Funk (left) and Sidney Webb (center) celebrate a Vikings touchdown against William Byrd on Monday.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Northside scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat William Byrd 28-13 on Monday.

Sidney Webb threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to improve Northside to 1-2 on the season.

The Vikings and Terriers initially kicked off on Saturday afternoon, but the game was suspended after a scoreless first quarter due to inclement weather.

