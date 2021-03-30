Advertisement

Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah

Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court appearance Monday, March 29, 2021, on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The alleged abuse occurred in 2020, court documents show.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A gold medalist in sledding at the 2002 Winter Olympics has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah, authorities said.

James “Jimmy” Shea made his first court appearance Monday on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The incidents occurred in 2020, court documents show.

Shea’s attorney, Rudy Bautista, said Tuesday that the charges are a result of a family dispute and a misunderstanding about what his client contends was loving and affectionate touching.

Shea, 52, plans to plead not guilty to the charges that he thinks should be dropped, Bautista said.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the relationship of the alleged victim to Shea to protect the child’s identity. In general, the AP does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse.

Shea won gold in the skeleton competition at the 2002 Salt Lake Games and is a third-generation Olympian.

Skeleton involves athletes racing headfirst down the ice at about 80 mph on a sled that looks like a large lunch tray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-81 at MM 137 March 29, 2021
One dead, two injured in crash on I-81 in Roanoke County
Courtesy the Office of the Governor
Tuition-free community college signed into law for low- and middle-income students
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.
Jason Lee Hill was taken into custody after his release from Twin County Hospital March 30.
Galax bomb threat suspect taken into custody following release from hospital
Approximately 60 responders worked the incident with multiple teams entering the mine,...
Three people rescued from Iron Ridge mine Monday night

Latest News

The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach...
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
Phase 1c Update 3.30.21
Phase 1c Update 3.30.21
Explore Park Adventure Saturday
Explore Park Adventure Saturday
The mobile vaccine clinic delivers doses to folks in the Court Street Baptist Church parking...
Mobile vaccine clinic delivers doses to Lynchburg residents