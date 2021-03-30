Advertisement

One person injured, dog killed in Salem house fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people are displaced following a house fire Monday evening in Salem.

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to the scene at 512 Front Avenue around 6:30 p.m., arriving within four minutes of receiving the call. They found heavy smoke and flames coming through the second floor.

The department said all residents living in the duplex-style home were able to escape, but one person suffered a non-life threatening burn injury. A family dog also died in the fire.

Firefighters contained the blaze in just over an hour; the home sustained heavy fire and water damage.

Approximately 23 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department assisted.

The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical problem. Damages are estimated at $100,000.

The displaced people are being helped by family members.

