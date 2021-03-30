Pharrell identifies man shot, killed by police in Virginia Beach as cousin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Recording artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams says the man shot and killed by police at the Oceanfront was his cousin.

Police in Virginia Beach said two people were killed and eight people were injured in overnight shootings along the city’s oceanfront on Friday.

One woman died at the scene of a gunshot wound and an officer who was struck by a vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the woman who died was likely an innocent bystander, while the other person was killed by a police officer.

According to WAVY, police said Donovon Lynch was armed when they came in contact with him. He was shot and killed.

Authorities later said a firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the shooting.

Investigators believe the first shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people.

Williams made a post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts saying that Lynch was his cousin.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency they deserve. VA Beach is the epitome of hope and we will get through this,” Williams’ post said on Twitter.

According to WAVY, three men have been charged in connection to the other shootings.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.