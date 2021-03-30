Advertisement

Pharrell identifies man shot, killed by police in Virginia Beach as cousin

Police in Virginia Beach said two people were killed and eight people were injured in overnight shootings along the city’s oceanfront on Friday.
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Recording artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams says the man shot and killed by police at the Oceanfront was his cousin.

Police in Virginia Beach said two people were killed and eight people were injured in overnight shootings along the city’s oceanfront on Friday.

One woman died at the scene of a gunshot wound and an officer who was struck by a vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the woman who died was likely an innocent bystander, while the other person was killed by a police officer.

According to WAVY, police said Donovon Lynch was armed when they came in contact with him. He was shot and killed.

Authorities later said a firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the shooting.

Investigators believe the first shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people.

Williams made a post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts saying that Lynch was his cousin.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency they deserve. VA Beach is the epitome of hope and we will get through this,” Williams’ post said on Twitter.

According to WAVY, three men have been charged in connection to the other shootings.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-81 at MM 137 March 29, 2021
One dead, two injured in crash on I-81 in Roanoke County
Courtesy the Office of the Governor
Tuition-free community college signed into law for low- and middle-income students
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two ejected, taken to hospital after truck crashes into guardrail in Montgomery Co.
Jason Lee Hill was taken into custody after his release from Twin County Hospital March 30.
Galax bomb threat suspect taken into custody following release from hospital
Approximately 60 responders worked the incident with multiple teams entering the mine,...
Three people rescued from Iron Ridge mine Monday night

Latest News

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach...
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
Phase 1c Update 3.30.21
Phase 1c Update 3.30.21
Explore Park Adventure Saturday
Explore Park Adventure Saturday
The mobile vaccine clinic delivers doses to folks in the Court Street Baptist Church parking...
Mobile vaccine clinic delivers doses to Lynchburg residents
Banners along Main Street in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
White Sulphur Springs sees development